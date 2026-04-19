Andhra’s gold rush: Why India’s first private new mine matters for the economy

India is on the cusp of a significant shift in its gold story. In the mineral-rich district of Kurnool, the Jonnagiri gold project — the country’s first large-scale private gold mine since Independence — is set to begin operations in May 2026.
For a nation that consumes vast quantities of gold but produces very little, the development is being seen as both symbolic and strategic. But the bigger question remains: can one mine really dent India’s massive import dependence?
Historic shift in India’s mining landscape
The Jonnagiri project marks a turning point for India’s mining sector, which has historically been dominated by public-sector operations such as Hutti Gold Mines Limited, especially after the closure of Kolar Gold Fields in 2001.
Developed by Geomysore Services with backing from private investors, the project involves:
The mine uses modern extraction techniques such as open-pit mining and carbon-in-leach processing, signalling a technologically updated approach to gold production in India.
India’s gold problem: Heavy imports, low domestic output
India is the world’s second-largest gold consumer, driven by jewellery demand, investment, and cultural traditions. However:
This imbalance puts pressure on:
Gold is among India’s largest import items after crude oil.
Will the Andhra gold mine reduce import dependence?
Short answer: Not immediately — but it’s a crucial start. At full capacity, Jonnagiri will produce about 1 tonne per year — a fraction of India’s 700-800 tonne demand.
Why it still matters
1. Signals a policy and structural shift: This is the first major private gold mining project post-Independence, indicating regulatory and investment momentum.
2. Could unlock more exploration: Experts believe success here could lead to multiple new mining projects, potentially raising domestic output to 50-100 tonnes annually over time.
3. Reduces marginal import pressure: Even small increases in domestic supply can help reduce import bills at the margin, especially when gold prices are high.
4. Boosts ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ goals: The project aligns with India’s push for resource self-reliance and domestic value creation.
India’s gold dependency is deeply structural — rooted in culture, savings patterns, and limited geological exploration. One mine alone cannot rewrite that equation.