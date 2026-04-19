Andhra’s gold rush: Why India’s first private new mine matters for the economy

India is on the cusp of a significant shift in its gold story. In the mineral-rich district of Kurnool, the Jonnagiri gold project — the country’s first large-scale private gold mine since Independence — is set to begin operations in May 2026.

For a nation that consumes vast quantities of gold but produces very little, the development is being seen as both symbolic and strategic. But the bigger question remains: can one mine really dent India’s massive import dependence?

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Historic shift in India’s mining landscape

The Jonnagiri project marks a turning point for India’s mining sector, which has historically been dominated by public-sector operations such as Hutti Gold Mines Limited, especially after the closure of Kolar Gold Fields in 2001.

Developed by Geomysore Services with backing from private investors, the project involves:

Investment of around ₹400 crore

Spread across 598 hectares

Estimated gold resources of 13.1 tonnes (with potential up to 42.5 tonnes)

Annual output target of about 1,000 kg (1 tonne) for 15 years

The mine uses modern extraction techniques such as open-pit mining and carbon-in-leach processing, signalling a technologically updated approach to gold production in India.

India’s gold problem: Heavy imports, low domestic output

India is the world’s second-largest gold consumer, driven by jewellery demand, investment, and cultural traditions. However:

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Annual demand: 700-800 tonnes

Domestic production: 1.5-3 tonnes

Imports: Over 700-800 tonnes annually, costing tens of billions of dollars

This imbalance puts pressure on:

Foreign exchange reserves

Trade deficit

Rupee stability

Gold is among India’s largest import items after crude oil.

Will the Andhra gold mine reduce import dependence?

Short answer: Not immediately — but it’s a crucial start. At full capacity, Jonnagiri will produce about 1 tonne per year — a fraction of India’s 700-800 tonne demand.

Why it still matters

1. Signals a policy and structural shift: This is the first major private gold mining project post-Independence, indicating regulatory and investment momentum.

2. Could unlock more exploration: Experts believe success here could lead to multiple new mining projects, potentially raising domestic output to 50-100 tonnes annually over time.

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3. Reduces marginal import pressure: Even small increases in domestic supply can help reduce import bills at the margin, especially when gold prices are high.

4. Boosts ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ goals: The project aligns with India’s push for resource self-reliance and domestic value creation.

India’s gold dependency is deeply structural — rooted in culture, savings patterns, and limited geological exploration. One mine alone cannot rewrite that equation.