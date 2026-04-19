Is Islamabad hosting Trump for Iran talks? Rawalpindi shutdown fuels rumours

Rawalpindi has come to an abrupt standstill after local authorities ordered a sweeping suspension of all transport, fuelling speculation over a possible visit by Donald Trump to Islamabad for a second round of negotiations tied to the fragile US-Iran ceasefire.

The directive, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi, has halted private vehicles, public buses, and goods transport “with immediate effect,” leaving millions of residents scrambling for alternatives. While officials have not formally confirmed Trump’s visit, the scale and urgency of the restrictions point to high-level diplomatic preparations.

Advertisement

City in lockdown mode

According to local reports, key highways leading into Rawalpindi have been sealed, inter-city bus services suspended, and major transport hubs shut down. The sudden move has effectively immobilised daily life in one of Pakistan’s most densely populated urban clusters.

All private, public and goods transport in Rawalpindi is hereby suspended with immediate effect. Further updates will be shared.



راولپنڈی میں ہر قسم کی پرائیویٹ، پبلک اور گڈز ٹرانسپورٹ تا حکمِ ثانی معطل رہے گی۔

مزید معلومات سے بروقت آگاہ کیا جائے گا — DC Rawalpindi (@DCRawalpindi) April 19, 2026

With nearly a crore people impacted, the disruption has hit students, workers, and travellers particularly hard. Reports suggest that individuals arriving from remote regions such as Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are stranded, many stuck in hostels or transit points without clear timelines for movement.

Advertisement

Academic schedules have also been thrown into disarray, with examinations and relocations postponed indefinitely.

Diplomatic stakes behind the disruption

The extraordinary security and logistical measures come amid rising global attention on potential backchannel diplomacy involving Pakistan as a mediator between Washington and Tehran. Pakistan has in recent months positioned itself as a facilitator for dialogue, leveraging its strategic ties with both sides.

A visit by Trump — if confirmed — would mark a significant escalation in diplomatic engagement. Security experts note that any such visit would necessitate unprecedented lockdown measures, especially in and around Rawalpindi, which houses key military installations and lies adjacent to the capital.

Public frustration

The transport shutdown has also sparked widespread frustration. Residents say the abrupt order contradicts earlier assurances from officials that normal life would continue uninterrupted.

Advertisement

Frequent changes in directives have deepened confusion, with businesses reporting losses and daily wage earners bearing the brunt of the disruption. Social media platforms are flooded with complaints about lack of communication and planning.

Authorities have not provided a clear timeline for when services will resume, instead promising further updates. Until then, Rawalpindi remains in limbo — caught between the demands of high-stakes diplomacy and the realities of everyday life.