Tata Trusts to alter restrictive clauses in eligibility norms at Bai Hirabai Trust

Days after the controversy surrounding Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution with respect to its composition, especially that of non-Zoroastrians, Tata Trusts on Sunday attempted to set the record straight.

Don't Miss: Noel Tata-Mehli Mistry battle heats up, this time over Tata’s position as trustee

Tata Trusts owns two-thirds of Tata Sons, the conglomerate's holding company.

Advertisement

"In order to correct anomalies in the Trust Deed and to align it with the values that the Tata Trusts have always epitomised, the Trustees have decided to adopt proceedings before the appropriate authority for alteration of restrictive clauses in respect of eligibility of Trustees," Tata Trusts said in a statement.

“The trustees were categorical in emphasising that the Tata ethos has always been inclusive, secular, and all-encompassing and focused on philanthropy and service to the nation. Non-Zoroastrians have been continuously appointed to the Trust since the year 2000, following a legal opinion obtained from a former Chief Justice of India," the statement said.

This followed a meeting of the board of trustees of the Bai Hirabai Trust, under the chairmanship of Noel Trust, Chairman, Tata Trusts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the trustees noted that Bai Hirabai is a non-shareholding Trust with a minimal asset base and limited activities.

In early April, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company and Vice-Chairman across several Tata Trusts resigned from Bai Hirabai Trust. It was right after Mehli Mistry, a former trustee, questioned the eligibility of Srinivasan and that of Vijay Singh, another trustee and a former Defence Secretary.

Mistry contended that only Zoroastrians and those with a permanent residence in Mumbai could be trustees of Bai Hirabai Trust. Singh continues to be a trustee.

Today’s statement makes mention of the condition that a trustee must be a permanent resident of Mumbai.

The Bai Hirabai Trust was created under the 1916 codicil to the will of Sir Ratan Tata, who died in 1918.

Advertisement

“The codicil did not provide for any restrictions in respect of Trustees on grounds of ethnicity, race, or religion. The codicil further provided that the Trustees of the will of Sir Ratan Tata, who were also Trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) - a Trust created by his Will - would also be Trustees of the Bai Hirabai Trust,” the statement went on to say.