'Another Ambani wedding function would’ve been...': Ashneer Grover calls Union Budget 2024 'boring, lifeless & meaningless'

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of Bharat Pe, reacted strongly to the Modi 3.0 Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23. Grover took to X to express his disappointment, calling the Budget “boring, lifeless, and meaningless.”

In his post, Grover wrote, "Budget 2024 - ‘Boring, Lifeless and Meaningless’. Instead of delivering this budget they could’ve just said - 'Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha - agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh'." (This time, I’m not in the mood - we’ll see if anything gets done next time).

Budget 2024 - ‘Boring, Lifeless and Meaningless’.



Instead of delivering this budget they could’ve just said - “Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha - agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh”.



Actually watching yet another Ambani wedding function over this - would’ve been more… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 23, 2024

He added that watching another Ambani wedding would have been more valuable and a better use of time. Grover's bold remarks quickly garnered significant responses from netizens.

One user responded, "Exactly, this budget felt like a filler episode. Maybe next time they’ll bring some real excitement. Until then, let’s just enjoy the Ambani weddings for some entertainment."

Another commented, "They formed the government for the 3rd time. Arrogance aa gaya hai kuch zyada hi. Sabko निचोड़ lenge." (They have become too arrogant. They will squeeze everyone dry).

Another user jokingly predicted, "ED raid incoming at Ashneer Grover's residence."

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the full Budget for 2024, marking her seventh consecutive Budget in Parliament. During the budget speech, which lasted 80 minutes, she made important announcements, including corporate tax reductions and revised tax slabs.