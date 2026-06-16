Another shock for Uddhav? 7 of 9 MPs set to desert Shiv Sena (UBT)

After Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray could face a major setback. Reports from Maharashtra politics are emerging that could disturb the UBT camp. Seven out of nine MPs in the Uddhav faction have decided to rebel. If this political scenario proves true, Uddhav Thackeray could face another major setback before the foundation day.

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Two rebel MPs have arrived in Delhi. The remaining five MPs are arriving tonight. Currently, Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Yavatmal MP Sanjay Deshmukh have already arrived in Delhi.

According to the information, these seven rebel MPs will form a separate group, and after this, they will merge with Shiv Sena (Shinde group).

The names of the rebel MPs of UBT (Uddhav faction) are Arvind Sawant, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Patil, Nagesh Bapurao Ashtikar, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, and Sanjay Deshmukh.

At the same time, Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut are in Delhi to prevent the split in the party.

It is believed that this blow will be given to Uddhav Thackeray by Eknath Shinde before the 60th foundation day of Shiv Sena (June 19).

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Discussion on Operation Tiger in Maharashtra

In fact, for the past few days, there has been talk of "Operation Tiger" in Maharashtra. It was being said that some MPs might join the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, Shinde dismissed this claim.

He had said that the elections are over and now there is no need for any kind of 'number game'.

With seven MPs, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is the BJP's third-largest ally at the Centre. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine Lok Sabha MPs.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) was part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. Led by Uddhav Thackeray, the party fought the elections in alliance with the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction and secured 9 seats out of 48 in Maharashtra.