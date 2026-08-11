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Nikhil Kamath book recommendations: 5 books to read on money, life, society and human behaviour

Nikhil Kamath book recommendations: 5 books to read on money, life, society and human behaviour

Here are five books recommended by Nikhil Kamath that cover everything from money and social structures to philosophy and evolutionary biology.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Nikhil Kamath book recommendations: 5 books to read on money, life, society and human behaviourZerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath

If you are looking for your next read, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has a reading list worth checking out. Known for his interest in finance, business and psychology, Kamath’s book recommendations go far beyond investing and wealth creation. His latest picks explore how people behave, how societies are structured, why humans fear death and how one can find calm in an increasingly chaotic world.

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Here are five books recommended by Nikhil Kamath that cover everything from money and social structures to philosophy and evolutionary biology.

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1. The Psychology of Money: Morgan Housel

For anyone interested in money, investing or personal finance, The Psychology of Money is a natural place to start. Morgan Housel’s book explores the behavioural side of financial decision-making and explains why being good with money is not necessarily about having exceptional mathematical or investment skills.

The book looks at how emotions, personal experiences, luck and individual behaviour influence financial choices. Kamath has previously described the book as a good and easy read, making it particularly accessible for people who want to understand money beyond numbers.

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2. Caste: Isabel Wilkerson

Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents moves away from finance and examines the hidden social structures that influence inequality and human relationships.

The book explores how societies can develop hierarchical systems that shape people's opportunities, status and interactions. It encourages readers to look beyond visible divisions and understand the deeper structures that influence social behaviour.

For readers interested in society, inequality and the forces that shape human relationships, this book offers a thought-provoking perspective.

3. The Denial of Death: Ernest Becker

Death is perhaps one of the most uncomfortable subjects for humans, and Ernest Becker's The Denial of Death examines exactly why mortality has such a powerful influence on human behaviour.

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The Pulitzer Prize-winning book argues that the awareness of death plays a significant role in shaping human actions, ambitions and beliefs.

Kamath has previously highlighted the book as a deep and impactful read. It is particularly suited to readers interested in psychology, philosophy and the deeper motivations behind human behaviour.

4. Stillness Is the Key: Ryan Holiday

In a world dominated by notifications, deadlines and constant information, Stillness Is the Key focuses on the importance of slowing down.

Ryan Holiday draws from philosophy, history and practical wisdom to explore how stillness can help people think more clearly and make better decisions.

The book is especially relevant for readers struggling with an always-on lifestyle. Its central idea is that finding moments of calm can improve focus, decision-making and one's ability to deal with uncertainty.

5. The Selfish Gene: Richard Dawkins

Richard Dawkins' The Selfish Gene takes readers into evolutionary biology and examines human and animal behaviour through the lens of evolution.

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Rather than simply looking at individuals, the book explores how genes can influence behaviour and survival. It presents complex ideas about evolution and natural selection in a way that has made the book one of the most widely discussed works in evolutionary biology.

For readers fascinated by psychology, biology and the reasons behind human behaviour, this is perhaps the most intellectually demanding book on Kamath's latest list.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 11, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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