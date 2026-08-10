Hyundai's connected car penetration jumps five-fold in India

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HMIL introduced its Bluelink connected car platform in 2019 with the Venue. The technology currently offers more than 70 features covering safety, security and convenience, including remote vehicle monitoring, vehicle health diagnostics, location tracking, trip history, remote commands, digital key and in-car payments.

Bluelink also supports more than 450 AI-powered voice commands across five languages.

The company is targeting cumulative connected car sales of more than 2 million units by 2030.

“The growing adoption of connected vehicles reflects the evolving expectations of customers and the increasing role of technology in shaping mobility. As we move towards our goal of 1 million connected car sales by 2027, we remain focused on advancing software-defined mobility and expanding connected technologies across our portfolio,” said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL.

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“Our upcoming mass-market electric SUV, which will offer next-generation connected car technology as standard across all variants, marks an important step in strengthening the convergence of connected and electric mobility while delivering future-ready ownership experiences for customers,” Garg added.

HMIL has expanded its connected technology capabilities, introducing over-the-air (OTA) map updates in 2020, next-generation audio, video, navigation and telematics technology in 2022, and its Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) in 2025.

Hyundai said its connected technology has assisted more than 500,000 motorists through SOS and roadside assistance services. The company said connected technology adoption has been supported by demand for models including the Creta, Venue and i20.

