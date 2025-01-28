Anti-Romeo squads, gig worker benefits: BJP’s big Delhi manifesto promises ahead of assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its plan to deploy 'Anti-Romeo' squads in Delhi to combat sexual harassment if it comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections. The promise is part of the BJP’s detailed manifesto, Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra, released in three parts ahead of the February 5 elections.

What are ‘Anti-Romeo’ Squads?

First introduced in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017, Anti-Romeo squads are designed to ensure women’s safety by cracking down on sexual harassment in public spaces. Each squad typically includes a police sub-inspector and at least two constables, including a female officer. These teams patrol vulnerable areas such as universities, parks, and cinema halls.

While the squads have seen active deployment in Adityanath’s second term, they’ve drawn criticism for alleged vigilante-style operations. Despite this, the BJP plans to replicate the model in Delhi, aiming to “collaborate with the central government to deploy Anti-Romeo squads at all public spaces,” according to its manifesto.

Key Promises in the BJP Manifesto

The BJP’s election manifesto spans a wide range of commitments, from safety reforms to infrastructure upgrades. It promises:

A city-wide network of CCTV cameras to enhance safety.

The creation of Delhi’s first women’s police unit, the Jhalkari Bai Battalion, in collaboration with the Union government.

₹2,500 monthly support for women under the Mahila Samridhi Scheme, plus a subsidy of ₹500 on LPG cylinders and free cylinders during Holi and Diwali.

₹15,000 financial aid for students preparing for civil service exams and free education “from KG to PG” for needy students.

Welfare benefits for gig workers, including ₹10 lakh life insurance and ₹5 lakh accidental insurance.

Filling 50,000 government vacancies transparently and creating 20 lakh self-employment opportunities.

Cleaning the Yamuna within three years and developing a Gujarat-style riverfront.

Challenges ahead

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under Arvind Kejriwal winning the last two elections. The BJP is banking on its promises, including welfare reforms and safety initiatives like Anti-Romeo squads, to challenge AAP’s dominance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that these measures aim to make Delhi safer, cleaner, and more livable. Whether these promises resonate with voters will be revealed on February 8, when the election results are announced.