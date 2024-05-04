'Appraisals in India are a joke': Dehradun engineer says job change only way out

A Dehradun-based engineer, Akshay Saini, has ignited a social media firestorm with his scathing critique of the corporate appraisal system in India.

Saini's post claims that "appraisals are a joke" and urge employees feeling underpaid to "switch jobs" for better salary prospects.

Akshay Saini argues that internal promotions and salary hikes in most Indian companies are underwhelming. He highlights the prevalence of meager single-digit percentage increases, failing to keep pace with rising inflation and cost of living.

"Even above-average engineers hardly get a double-digit hike," Saini wrote. "The only way to achieve significant salary growth seems to be switching jobs."

“Hard truth: Switching jobs is the only way to reach high salaries,” wrote Saini on X.

He suggested that if someone begins as a software engineer with a low salary, they should consider changing jobs to achieve a higher income.

Saini further shared, “If you start with a low salary, switching jobs gets you much more salary hikes!”

The engineer also criticised internal appraisals and promotions, describing them as "very low" and "broken."

He asserted, “Salary is as important as good work. If you’re underpaid, it’s your fault.”

Saini concluded his post by advising people to only change jobs if they genuinely feel they are "underpaid," as he believes that "greed has no cure.

His post has struck a chord with many professionals, particularly those in the IT sector. Comments flooded social media platforms, with users sharing their own experiences of stagnant salaries and unfulfilled promises during appraisal cycles.

Yes and this is the truth 10000%%%.



"Yes and this is the truth 10000%%%.

Switching jobs can indeed be an effective strategy for increasing your salary, especially if internal appraisals don't match market rates. However, it's also essential to weigh the potential benefits against the risks and stability of changing jobs frequently. Each situation is unique, and careful consideration is vital before making any decision," a user commented. Another one wrote, "At least every 2 years you should get interviewed and get an offer, this will help you to understand yourself and your skills demand at the current rate and ask your existing org to match. If they do, works for both."

A third user commented, “True. I switched a job in 6 months. Reached 6.5LPA. Now, switching again after 45 days. Expecting 9.6LPA. God has been gracious.”

“Hello sir, I have been working for a product-based company for five years. My salary hike for the last five years is given below. Nov 2018- Mar-2020: 12% Mar-2021: 14% Mar-2022: 15% Mar-2023: 22% Mar-2024: 32%. Should I switch my company?” asked another.