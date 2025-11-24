‘Arunachal is a part of China’: How a 3-hr layover in Shanghai became an 18-hr harrowing ordeal for an Indian woman

An Indian-origin UK resident from Arunachal Pradesh said she was harassed for hours at the Shanghai airport, where the immigration officials refused to recognise her Indian passport during the transit halt. Pema Wangjom Thongdok said they claimed her passport was invalid because Arunachal Pradesh is part of China.

Thongdok was travelling from London to Japan on November 21 with a three-hour layover at Shanghai Pudong Airport. "Arunachal Pradesh is part of China,” said the officials as Thongdok had listed Arunachal Pradesh as her place of birth.

"After immigration, I submitted my passport and was waiting at security. Just then, an official came and started screaming, 'India, India,' with my name and singled me out. When I asked, she took me to the immigration desk and said, 'Arunachal, not valid passport'," she told India Today.

When a stumped Thongdok asked how her passport could not be valid, the official simply stated, "Arunachal is a part of China. Your passport is invalid."

Thongdok was clearly left confused, especially since she had transited through Shanghai last year without any issues, and had also confirmed with the Chinese Embassy in London that there would be no problem for Indians passing through the city.

She said that multiple immigration personnel and China Eastern Airlines staff mocked her and suggested she should apply for a Chinese passport.

The layover, meant to be a brief one, stretched on to 18 hours. Thongdok also claimed that she was denied clear information, proper food or access to any airport facilities. Her passport was withheld and she was prevented from boarding her onward flight to Japan. She was unable to rebook tickets, buy meals or even move between terminals.

Thongdok also said that the officials pressured her to purchase a new ticket exclusively on China Eastern and implied that the passport would be returned only after that.

She eventually managed to reach the Indian Consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK. Indian officials later escorted her to a late-night departure from the Chinese city.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials, Prema described the treatment she faced as a direct insult to India's sovereignty and to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh. Thongdok has requested the Indian government to raise the issue with Beijing, seek accountability and disciplinary action against the immigration and airline staff involved, and push for compensation as she faced monetary losses due to the missed flights as well as hotel bookings.

Thongdok also asked for assurances that Indians from Arunachal Pradesh will not face similar obstacles during international travel in the future.