Arvind Kejriwal arrested: AAP’s Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained for protesting 

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi cabinet minister Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj have been detained after AAP leaders staged a protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case.

The AAP leaders were lodged in a police bus as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection to disperse in view of the prohibitory orders under Section 144 imposed in the area. The offices of both BJP and AAP are near the ITO intersection.

AAP supporters also raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.

Delhi minister Atishi detained during protest by AAP workers at ITO against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.





Police have set up barricades on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, where the headquarters of the BJP and AAP are situated, and have closed it to traffic. Another barricade has been erected on the route from the AAP headquarters to the BJP office, which are in close proximity to each other. Identification checks are being conducted for individuals entering the area.

The Delhi traffic police also issued an advisory on X, "In view of the proposed protest by political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly." The traffic police advised commuters to avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, as all the roads leading to the ED office were shut.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed near ITO Chowk, Rajghat and Vikas Marg due to the protests. Huge traffic congestion was also witnessed at Geeta Colony.