Arvind Kejriwal asks Delhi High Court to direct ED to not take coercive action against him

In a fresh plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister has told the Delhi High Court to direct the Enforcement Directorate to not take “coercive action” against him in the excise policy case. This comes after the agency had issued a ninth summons for the AAP convenor to appear before it on March 21. Kejriwal had skipped all the earlier eight summons from ED.

Related Articles

A hearing on the fresh plea by Kejriwal will take place at the High Court on Thursday.

"The Enforcement Directorate should give assurance before the court that it will take no coercive action against me if I comply with the summons,” Kejriwal said in the petition before the court.

The AAP leader told the court that he is ready to appear before the ED if it gives him assurance that he will not be arrested or if the court orders for no coercive action to be taken against him.

The fresh plea comes after the court heard Kejriwal’s petition on Wednesday challenging the summonses issued by the ED. The court then sought the agency’s stand on the matter, and was given two weeks’ time to respond.

The court had also asked Kejriwal why he was skipping the summonses and not appearing before the ED. Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, argued that there was “clear intent” of the agency to arrest the Delhi CM as elections are around the corner.

"I am not a common criminal. Where can I run? Can anyone have roots in society more than me? I am saying I will appear physically, or virtually. For any duration, but I need protection," Singhvi stated on behalf of Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM and his party, AAP, had earlier reiterated too that the summonses were illegal and were made with the intent to arrest Kejriwal.