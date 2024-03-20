Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stance on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging the summonses

Delhi excise policy case: The Delhi High Court that heard a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the eight summonses by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he had skipped, sought the stand of the central agency on the matter. A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted two weeks' time to the central agency to file its reply on this aspect.

Related Articles

The ED had claimed that the petition of the AAP national convener was not maintainable. The agency had issued the ninth summons to Kejriwal asking him to appear before it on March 21 for questioning under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, argued that the petition raises several issues, including whether a political party is covered by the anti-money laundering law.

The court asked Kejriwal why he was not appearing before the ED, to which Sanghvi said that they feared the agency would arrest him. The counsel argued that there was “clear intent” of the agency to arrest Kejriwal as the elections are around the corner.

"I am not a common criminal. Where can I run? Can anyone have roots in society more than me? I am saying I will appear physically, or virtually. For any duration, but I need protection," Singhvi stated on behalf of Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, and his party, AAP, had earlier too, called the summonses illegal.

The Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later cancelled, is under scrutiny for alleged corruption in its development and implementation. Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended an investigation, leading the CBI to file an FIR that resulted in a money laundering probe. The agencies allege that the policy was altered irregularly, benefiting licence holders disproportionately. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently under judicial custody in relation to this case.