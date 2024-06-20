Arvind Kejriwal bail: ED to move Delhi HC tomorrow against trial court's judgement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) to move Delhi High Court on Friday morning against trial court's judgement. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted bail to CM Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

As per the court order, Delhi CM Kejriwal can walk out of Tihar Jail on Friday after paying a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. The bail bond will be produced before the Duty judge on Friday.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) to move Delhi High Court tomorrow morning against trial court's judgement in Arvind Kejriwal case: Official sources



Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today granted bail to CM Kejriwal in the excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/8elJj8l59W — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024



Kejriwal is the second AAP leader after Sanjay Singh to be granted bail in the same case. Manish Sisodia is still lodged in Tihar Jail.