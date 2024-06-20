scorecardresearch
Business Today
Arvind Kejriwal bail: ED to move Delhi HC tomorrow against trial court's judgement

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 for alleged excise policy irregularities. He received interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections until June 2, after which he surrendered.

While granting bail, the Delhi court also declined ED’s plea to keep the bail order in abeyance for 48 hours. While granting bail, the Delhi court also declined ED’s plea to keep the bail order in abeyance for 48 hours.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) to move Delhi High Court on Friday morning against trial court's judgement. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted bail to CM Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

As per the court order, Delhi CM Kejriwal can walk out of Tihar Jail on Friday after paying a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. The bail bond will be produced before the Duty judge on Friday.


Kejriwal is the second AAP leader after Sanjay Singh to be granted bail in the same case. Manish Sisodia is still lodged in Tihar Jail.

Published on: Jun 20, 2024, 9:41 PM IST
