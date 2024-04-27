Arvind Kejriwal declared healthy, suggested to continue insulin dose by medical board: Report

A five-member medical board instructed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to maintain his insulin dosage of two units while in prison, as prescribed by the court, India Today quoted a source in Tihar Jail as saying. The source also confirmed that there have been no alterations to Kejriwal's prescribed medications and assured that he remains in good health.

Following a directive from a Delhi court, a group of five AIIMS doctors conducted a virtual assessment of Kejriwal's health on Saturday. Two doctors from Tihar jail also participated in the conference, which lasted around thirty minutes, according to the source.

The medical board plans to reassess Kejriwal's health after a week.

"The board asked Arvind Kejriwal to continue the same medicines that he was already taking. Kejriwal was asked to continue the dose of two units of insulin in jail," India Today quoted the source as saying.

The AAP leader, received his initial insulin dose in Tihar Jail due to a spike in his blood sugar level, reaching 320 this week.

Earlier, a Delhi court dismissed Kejriwal's request for daily virtual doctor consultations. Instead, it instructed Tihar jail to form a medical panel including AIIMS doctors to determine if Kejriwal, a Type 2 diabetic, needed insulin.

Following allegations by the ED that Arvind Kejriwal was intentionally consuming foods like mangoes, aloo puri, and sweets to raise his blood sugar levels for medical bail, the court permitted him to have home-cooked meals. However, the food must adhere strictly to the diet chart provided by his doctor.

The AAP claimed there was a plot to harm Delhi CM Kejriwal in prison by withholding his insulin and other diabetes medications. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. He has been held in Tihar jail number 2 since April 1.