'Arvind Kejriwal is going to be exposed to another level': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in letter to K Kavitha

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a letter to the arrested K Kavitha noted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be exposed and their collective scam will come out in the open.

In the letter dated March 18 (Monday), Chandrasekhar first told Kavitha that the "truth has prevailed" and that her "karma is coming back". Referring her as akka, the Telugu word for elder sister, Chandrasekhar said: "The truth has prevailed, the dramas of saying fake cases, fake allegations, the political witch hunt have fallen flat, all your karmas are coming back to you."

He said that after Kavitha's arrest, other involved in the scam, naming Kejriwal, will be exposed.

"All your corrupt associates, including the king of corruption, my dearest Arvind Kejriwal, are going to be exposed to another level. Thousands of crores that you and your party have looted and stacked in Singapore, Hong Kong and Germany will all be out in open."

He added that he had predicted that that the "BRS would be thrown out of power in Telangana" following the 2023 Assembly elections and "your countdown for arrest and to be a part of Tihar club".

"So, (it) looks like both have happened now," he said.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam. The BRS leader was arrested hours after a probe agency team conducted searches at her Hyderabad residence.

She was brought to Delhi early on Saturday and produced before Rouse Avenue Court. The Delhi Court remanded K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23. The ED in its case has alleged that K Kavitha paid Rs 100 crore to top AAP leaders to get benefits of the new Delhi excise policy.

Chandrasekhar also took a jibe at Kejriwal calling him a "kingpin of corruption" and accused him of arranging all luxury for Kavitha at Tihar Jail. "One more last thing before concluding this press statement: Film abhi bhaki hai, My dear Kejriwal Ji, your next now no matter how much you try, it's all over now it is the climax, for all your lies and drama, Now come to all your brothers and sister at the your very own Tihar club, my dear Kejriwal Ji," he said.

This is not the first time that Chandrasekhar has charged AAP and BRS with corruption allegations. In April 2023, he claimed he had chats to prove that Arvind Kejriwal made a payment of Rs 15 crore to the BRS office in Telangana.

“The chat will clearly show and confirm your (Kejriwal) nexus with the ‘South Group’ and leader of the TRS, who is under investigation in Liquor Gate. Also, the chat will show how the Leader of TRS instructs the delivery of the 15 Crores @ 15 Kg ghee to an associate AP @ Arun Pillai, who kept the boxes of cash in a black Range Rover Sport with an MLC sticker on the front windshield parked inside the TRS, Headquarter," Chandrashekhar told news agency ANI in 2023.

On the other hand, Delhi CM Kejriwal today moved the Delhi HC challenging all ED summons issued to him in the Delhi excise policy case. The high court's division bench will hear the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor's plea on Wednesday.