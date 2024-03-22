Arvind Kejriwal may have been 'spying' on ED officials, probe agency recovers document: Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a document, which shows that Delhi CM and AAP top leader Arvind Kejriwal was spying on Enforcement Directorate officials. During the searches at Kejriwal’s residence last night, the probe agency recovered the 150-page document filled with crucial information concerning the top two officers within the department.

Sources within the agency said the document contains sensitive details regarding a Special Director-ranked officer and a Joint Director-ranked officer. Both officials' identities have been withheld for security reasons. ED officials, during the search operation, stumbled upon the document and promptly seized it.

The officers were shocked after they found that one of the named officers was present during the search operation. The Joint Director-ranked officer, whose name features in the document, is currently overseeing investigations into an alleged liquor policy scam.

The contents of the document raised concerns of potential fraud, with links to underworld activities and properties allegedly associated with the named officials. Probe agency officials escalated the matter to higher authorities for further investigation and action.

The recovery of such incriminating documents fuelled speculation regarding the motive behind the alleged intelligence gathering. While the exact nature of the information contained within the document remains undisclosed, its implications have cast a shadow over the integrity and security protocols within the probe agency.

The officials are under heightened scrutiny, with efforts underway to ascertain the origins and motives behind the document's creation.

Kejriwal was arrested on Froday from his official address late on Thursday. His case came up for hearing at the Supreme Court. His lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, withdrew the petition as it was clashing with the ED's petition seeking the remand of Delhi Chief Minister, which is pending at the lower Rouse Avenue Court. Singhvi said that the legal team will fight that first.

Kejriwal's arrest came after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him interim protection from coercive action in connection with the nine summons served to him by the ED.