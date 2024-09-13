Arvind Kejriwal released from Tihar jail after 6 months, says 'Every drop of my blood dedicated to nation. I will keep fighting...'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday after nearly six months in custody.

"I first thank God for blessing me to stand here today. I also thank the millions of people who came despite the heavy rain," Kejriwal said in his speech to AAP supporters, who had waited for hours. This came after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case filed by the CBI related to the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

"Every drop of my blood dedicated to nation. I faced difficulties but God has always been with me. They put me in jail to break my morale, but my morale is higher than ever; prisons cannot weaken me," he said.

“They put me in jail, they thought putting Kejriwal behind the bars will break his morale. Today, I want to tell you that I have come out of jail, my morale has boosted 100 times. My strength has increased 100 times,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal said he will keep fighting against "anti-national forces" trying to weaken the country. The AAP leader was arrested by the CBI on June 26 in a corruption case and had challenged the Delhi High Court's decision to uphold his arrest in the Supreme Court.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested him on March 21.