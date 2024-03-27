Arvind Kejriwal to make ‘big expose’ on ED’s probe on March 28, present evidence: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal said on Wednesday that her husband would make a “big expose” on the alleged excise policy scam. She has claimed that no money was found in the multiple raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sunita Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor would make the big expose in court on March 28, and also present evidence.

"Despite two years of probe, the ED has not been able to find even one paisa in evidence. They raided the chief minister's residence but got just Rs 73,000," she said. "My husband issued directions to Water Minister Atishi while in custody. The Centre had issues with it. Do they want to ruin Delhi?" she said, adding that Kejriwal was very sad about it.

Sunita Kejriwal, in the digital briefing on Wednesday, said Kejriwal was a brave and genuine person and his resolve was strong.

The briefing comes on the day the Delhi High Court heard Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the ED. His petition sought his immediate release from the ED arrest and subsequent remand.

However, the ED, at the court, asked for more time to prepare a reply to the plea. It argued that it was served with the petition only on Tuesday and that they should be allowed three weeks’ more time.

Kejriwal’s counsel, senior advocate AM Singhvi, argued that ED seeking more time was just delaying tactics. Singhvi said there were ‘glaring issues’ in Kejriwal’s arrest, which requires immediate decision, and underscored that the challenge is to the foundation of the arrest.