Arvind Kejriwal to vacate CM residence within a week: AAP's Sanjay Singh gives update

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief, will vacate his official residence within one week. Singh added that Kejriwal will also give up all government facilities he was entitled to as the chief minister.

He further said that after leaving his official residence, Kejriwal and his family will stay in Delhi and a search for a suitable accommodation for them is underway. Flanked by a delegation of AAP MLAs, Kejriwal on Tuesday visited the L-G Secretariat to tender his resignation.

Kejriwal also formally staked AAP's claim to form a new government under Atishi's leadership. "Yesterday after tendering his resignation, Kejriwal said he will leave all the facilities that a chief minister gets, including security, and live as a commoner among the people," Singh said.

He added that AAP leaders tried to persuade the AAP chief to not leave the CM house, stating that attempts have been made to harm him physically in the past but Kejriwal was undeterred. "He said, 'I have lived in jail for 6 months, God saved me then, God will save me now,' " Singh said while quoting Kejriwal.

At present, Kejriwal is under the security cover provided by the Union Home Ministry. This implies that Arvind Kejriwal will have to get approval from the central agencies before moving to a new home.

Moreover, Sanjay Singh claimed that the people of Delhi are upset over Kejriwal's resignation, adding they are questioning the need for Kejriwal to resign.

He also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming the saffron party is trying to defame Kejriwal for the past 2 years by calling him corrupt and questioning his honesty.

"If he were a thick-skinned leader, then why would he have resigned from the chief minister's office? In a case where getting bail is nearly impossible, the Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal," Singh said. Earlier this month, Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a case linked with the alleged liquor policy scam.