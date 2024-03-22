Arvind Kejriwal  withdraws plea from Supreme Court against ED arrest

Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn his plea from Supreme Court against ED arrest.

A three-judge bench was hearing Kejriwal's petition after he was arrested on Thursday night by a 12-member team of the probe agency which reached his official residence with a search warrant.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal told the bench that Kejriwal is withdrawing the petition as it is "clashing with the remand".

While withdrawing the plea, Singhvi told the Supreme Court Kejriwal will "fight the remand and then come back to your lordships".

The probe agency has begun its first round of questioning the chief minister.

After his arrest, the AAP said Kejriwal will continue as the chief minister and discharge his duties from jail. "Arvind Kejriwal is and will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi... there are no two ways about it," said AAP leader Atishi.

The party has announced nationwide protests against the arrest. AAP workers began their protest at Delhi's ITO, where security has been stepped up. Paramilitary personnel in riot gear have been deployed to quell any protests. All roads leading to AAP's office in Delhi have been blocked.



