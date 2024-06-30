'As Arjuna's target was an eye...': Sharad Pawar says MVA intact, eyes set on assembly polls in Maharashtra

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said his party, Congress, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena will jointly contest the Maharashtra assembly polls, due in October this year. Pawar also said it is the moral responsibility of the major opposition parties in Maharashtra to protect the interests of smaller allies, which were part of the coalition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which tasted massive success in the Lok Sabha elections, is hoping to return to power in the state by winning defeating the ruling Mahayuti. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The MVA was in power in the state from November 2019 till June 2022 before the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government due to a split in Shiv Sena.

Sharad Pawar said the opposition will keep a collective face before the people of Maharashtra. There is a need for a change in the state and it is the moral responsibility of the opposition coalition to discharge it, he said. "As Arjuna's target (in the epic Mahabharata) was an eye (of a fish), our eyes are all set on the elections in Maharashtra. The Congress, NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray's Sena (UBT) will jointly contest the Vidhan Sabha polls," he said.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said talks on seat-sharing in the state have not begun but will commence soon. The people gave a good response to the NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, he noted. "But like these three parties, the Left parties, Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) were also a part of the coalition but we could not give them seats in the Lok Sabha. It is our moral responsibility to protect the interests of these parties," he said. "So the efforts will be to go ahead with them (in the state assembly polls)," Pawar added.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the MVA bagged 30 of 48 seats, while Mahayuti could win just 17.

When asked about the state budget presented on Friday, Pawar said, "What happens if you go with an empty pocket in a market? It's a matter of a few days, reality will be seen soon."

In the budget, the ruling government announced a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women in the 21 to 60 age group, three free LPG cylinders a year for households, farmer-friendly steps, and a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month to youths for skill training.

(With inputs from PTI)