ASEAN ties take centre stage in India’s Indo-Pacific strategy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a rising force for global stability and growth, calling it a cornerstone of New Delhi’s Act East Policy.

Speaking at the annual India-ASEAN summit via video address, Modi reaffirmed India’s unwavering support for “ASEAN centrality” and the regional bloc’s Indo-Pacific vision. “Even in these times of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has made steady progress,” he said. “Our strong partnership is emerging as a powerful foundation for global stability and growth.”

Advertisement

Modi emphasised India's consistent solidarity with ASEAN, especially during crises. He pointed to expanding bilateral cooperation in maritime security and the blue economy, announcing that 2026 will be marked as the “ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.”

The prime minister also outlined key sectors driving the partnership forward, including green energy, cybersecurity, education, tourism, and health. “We are vigorously advancing mutual cooperation… and will continue to work together to preserve our shared cultural heritage and strengthen people-to-people ties,” Modi stated.

ASEAN, one of the region’s most influential political and economic groupings, counts India, the US, China, Japan, and Australia among its dialogue partners. The ASEAN-India relationship began as a sectoral partnership in 1992, escalated to full dialogue status in 1995, and reached summit-level by 2002. In 2012, it was officially recognized as a strategic partnership.

Advertisement

In recent years, ties between India and ASEAN have deepened, with a sharp focus on defense, trade, and investment. Modi’s remarks underline India's intent to anchor its Indo-Pacific ambitions through a robust ASEAN relationship.