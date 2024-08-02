Asha Kiran deaths: Atishi says many inmates had comorbidities; Delhi LG orders probe

Asha Kiran deaths: Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said that if there is any negligence found at the Asha Kiran shelter home where 14 inmates died in July, they will not be spared. She however, said that some of the 14 inmates had comorbidities.

Asha Kiran is a Delhi government-run facility for intellectually disabled and is run under the government’s Social Welfare Department. The department, following the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand, is without a head.

Atishi said Asha Kiran has 980 inmates and 450 caretakers. "It is a shelter home for the intellectually disabled. There are different kinds of intellectual disability. Those suffering from profound or serious disability have other comorbidities also. The deaths of the 14 inmates in July is a serious matter," she noted. The capacity in Asha Kiran is for 600 inmates, she said.

Thirteen of the 14 inmates who died were adults, and one was a minor.

"The autopsy report of the inmates is awaited. But some of the inmates had comorbidities. Some of those who succumbed were hospitalised in June. What I am saying is that their deaths need to be medically examined also," she said.

The preliminary report of the magisterial probe will come in 24 hours. "If any negligence is found on the part of any official, they won't be spared. Police inquiry against them will also be initiated," she added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Secretariat has taken cognisance of the deaths at Asha Kiran. Delhi LG VK Saxena has ordered the Chief Secretary to undertake a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. The Chief Secretary has been asked by the LG to compensate the parents of the victims. He also asked for a white paper on such shelter houses within three weeks.