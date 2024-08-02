scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Asha Kiran deaths: Atishi says many inmates had comorbidities; Delhi LG orders probe

Feedback

Asha Kiran deaths: Atishi says many inmates had comorbidities; Delhi LG orders probe

Asha Kiran deaths: "Those suffering from profound or serious disability have other comorbidities also," said Atishi.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Asha Kiran shelter deaths: Delhi LG orders probe into deaths of inmates Asha Kiran shelter deaths: Delhi LG orders probe into deaths of inmates

Asha Kiran deaths: Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said that if there is any negligence found at the Asha Kiran shelter home where 14 inmates died in July, they will not be spared. She however, said that some of the 14 inmates had comorbidities. 

Asha Kiran is a Delhi government-run facility for intellectually disabled and is run under the government’s Social Welfare Department. The department, following the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand, is without a head.

Related Articles

Atishi said Asha Kiran has 980 inmates and 450 caretakers. "It is a shelter home for the intellectually disabled. There are different kinds of intellectual disability. Those suffering from profound or serious disability have other comorbidities also. The deaths of the 14 inmates in July is a serious matter," she noted. The capacity in Asha Kiran is for 600 inmates, she said. 

Thirteen of the 14 inmates who died were adults, and one was a minor.

"The autopsy report of the inmates is awaited. But some of the inmates had comorbidities. Some of those who succumbed were hospitalised in June. What I am saying is that their deaths need to be medically examined also," she said.

The preliminary report of the magisterial probe will come in 24 hours. "If any negligence is found on the part of any official, they won't be spared. Police inquiry against them will also be initiated," she added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Secretariat has taken cognisance of the deaths at Asha Kiran. Delhi LG VK Saxena has ordered the Chief Secretary to undertake a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. The Chief Secretary has been asked by the LG to compensate the parents of the victims. He also asked for a white paper on such shelter houses within three weeks.

Published on: Aug 02, 2024, 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement