Deaths in mental health facility: Delhi government orders investigation into Asha Kiran facility after alarming report 

The Delhi government ordered a magisterial enquiry into the multiple deaths at Asha Kiran, the only government-run facility in the national capital for people with mental health problems, allegedly due to “health issues and malnutrition”.

According to a Times of India report, 12 inmates died between July 15 and July 31 in the Asha Kiran’s medical care unit.

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi directed the additional chief secretary to “submit a report within 48 hours”.

“It is very shocking to hear such bad news in the Capital city of Delhi and we cannot tolerate such kind of lapses, if found true. This is a very serious issue and needs to be thoroughly investigated,” Atishi said.

An investigation by a sub divisional magistrate has found that 13 children have died at a Delhi government-run shelter home for the specially abled in the past 20 days.

The cause of the deaths at Asha Kiran shelter home is not known yet. Noting that the number of deaths was much higher than last year, the SDM said the real cause of the fatalities would be known after the post-mortem reports.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a fact-finding team to the shelter home. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the commission was also carrying out an audit of night shelters run by the Delhi government.