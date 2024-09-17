Atishi to become Arvind Kejriwal's successor, to take oath as Delhi CM. Here's what we know about her

Arvind Kejriwal is all set to step down as the Chief Minister of Delhi today. With Kejriwal resigning as the Delhi CM, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi is all set to take over the reins from the AAP supremo.

Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name for the top post, India Today reported citing sources. The other candidate being considered for the top post was Kailash Gahlot, one of the seniormost AAP leaders. There will be no deputy Chief Minister this time.

Kejriwal is expected to resign from his post at 04:30 pm after a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The development comes two days after Kejriwal announced his resignation on September 15.

Meet Delhi CM Atishi

An MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji, Atishi was the most visible leader of AAP after Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case. She is in charge of 14 departments, the highest among Cabinet ministers in Delhi.

Some ministries that Atishi has include Education, Finance, Water, Planning, PWD, Power and Public Relations. She also served as the chairperson of the Delhi Assembly's standing committee on education.

Atishi also spearheaded the Delhi government's flagship Mohalla Sabha Project. She was inducted into the Delhi government along with Saurabh Bharadwaj following the resignation of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Atishi educational background

Atishi is known for her impactful oratory skills, which helped her get the top post in Delhi government. She has a rich educational background. After finishing her schooling from Delhi's Springdales School, Atishi graduated in history from St Stephen's College in 2001.

Kejriwal's successor went to the Oxford University in 2003 where she completed her master's degree in history on a Chevening scholarship. In 2005, she went to Magdalen College, Oxford as a Rhodes scholar.

When will new Delhi CM take oath?

The new Delhi Chief Minister will not take the oath today. The oath taking ceremony will take place before the Assembly session starts. The Delhi Assembly session has been called on September 26-27, according to the Speaker's Office.