Atishi to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister in a 'low-key' ceremony at 4:30 PM today

Delhi is set to witness a significant political transition today as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi will be taking oath as the new Chief Minister at approximately 4:30 PM on Saturday, September 21. The ceremony will take place at Raj Niwas and is expected to be a "low-key affair" following the recent resignation of her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Alongside Atishi, several AAP leaders—including Mukesh Ahlawat, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Imran Hussain—will also be sworn in as ministers. Sources within the AAP have indicated that the four returning ministers are likely to retain their existing portfolios, while Ahlawat, a first-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Sultanpur Majra, may be assigned to oversee departments that remained vacant due to the earlier resignation of minister Raaj Kumar Anand in April.

The swearing-in follows Kejriwal's resignation on September 17, a decision he made amid ongoing controversy and accusations of corruption, which he attributed to political "mudslinging" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a recent party meeting, Kejriwal nominated Atishi as his successor, facilitating her appointment as Chief Minister.

In a notable move, AAP leader Sanjay Singh announced that Kejriwal intends to relinquish all privileges associated with the chief ministerial position, including personal security, in favor of living as a "common man" among the public.

Kejriwal, who recently spent over five months in Tihar Jail due to the excise policy case, stated his plan to return to the chief minister's office after receiving a "certificate of honesty" from the electorate in the upcoming assembly elections.

Atishi's government is expected to be short-lived, with Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February next year. During her tenure, she will be tasked with fast-tracking and approving several key policies and welfare initiatives, such as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, and the doorstep delivery of services, among others.

