'Attacking Hindus while professing brotherhood': EAM Jaishankar's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday slammed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for his aggressive speech in the Lok Sabha, where the Congress leader made comments on Hindus and attacked the Centre over the Agniveer scheme.

During his maiden speech as LoP in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said that those who call themselves Hindus promote "violence and hatred". He, however, later suggested that his comments were for the BJP, RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar reacted to Gandhi's speech and said: "This is now the Leader of Opposition. Who attacks Hindus while professing brotherhood to all. Who disparages the Indian Army’s bravery, while expressing concern for their welfare. Who tears up Cabinet decisions, while preaching respect for the Constitution.

Welcome to the politics of the Congress Party."

BJP's top leaders and ministers hit back at Gandhi and demanded an apology from him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also objected to Gandhi's remarks and said it was a serious matter that the Congress leader was calling the entire Hindu society violent.

In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah said Gandhi insulted "crores of Hindus" by saying that Hindus commit violence, lie and spread hatred. "He should apologise for this," he demanded. Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda also blasted Gandhi, accusing him of combining lies and hatred in his speech. It was a worst show by Gandhi on his first day, he said. "Third Time Fail LoP has a knack for agitated, flawed logic. His speech today has shown that neither has he understood the mandate of 2024 (his third successive loss) nor does he have any humility," he said in a post on X.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kiren Rijiju accused Gandhi of denigrating the responsible position of the LoP with his "extremely irresponsible" speech in the Lok Sabha. Rijiju said the BJP had challenged many of the claims made by the Congress leader in his speech and had sought action from the Speaker. He will have to substantiate or tender an apology, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

Rijiju rejected Gandhi's allegations on the Agnipath scheme and compensation for the residents of Ayodhya during development projects there. Over Rs 1,253 crore compensation was given to local shopkeepers and others, and they were helped in relocation, Vaishnaw said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress has a history of insulting Hindus, as he cited former home ministers P Chidambaram and Sushil Kumar Shinde's alleged terrorism barbs for the religion. Gandhi, he said, took his oath as an MP this time not in the name of God but "solemnly affirmed". "In 2014, he had taken oath in the name of "Ishwar" in Hindi. What has changed since 2014?" he asked.

(With inputs from PTI)