'Lost my uterus, lost my house': TMC leader Mahua Moitra gives fiery speech in Parliament, says Opposition will defeat BJP

Finally breaking her silence on her expulsion from Parliament in the last Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who has been reelected as an MP from Krishnagar in West Bengal, slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), saying she not only lost her membership, but also her 'uterus and her house'.

“I lost my membership, I lost my house, I also lost my uterus in an operation. But you know what I gained? I gained the freedom from fear. I don’t fear you. I will see the end of you [BJP]," Moitra said.

In an earlier interview to the journalist Barkha Dutt, Moitra had said that last year, around the time when she was expelled from Parliament and, subsequently, had to forgo her government house, she had undergone a 'total hysterectomy.'

"I had a total hysterectomy. Which is my ovaries, my uterus. And I'm talking about this in public because we need to talk about it," she had said in the interview.

"And of course, I had moved out. I moved out the whole night. I stood the whole night, got everything packed. And this is after [my] hysterectomy," she added.

In December 2023, Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha due to her involvement in a "cash-for-query" scandal. The Ethics Committee determined that she had accepted gifts and money from a businessman in return for asking specific questions in Parliament aimed at scrutinizing the Modi government. This was considered a significant violation of parliamentary privilege and ethical conduct.

