Atul Subhash suicide case: Supreme Court lists 8 factors to decide alimony amount

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Amid the furore that’s stemmed from Atul Subhash’s suicide leading to a debate on the misuse of dowry laws, a separate case of divorce came into focus. The Supreme Court, with regards to the divorce case, listed an eight-point formula to decide alimony amount.

While hearing a divorce case of one Praveen Kumar Jain and Anju Jain, a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Prasanna V Varale, laid down a number of conditions and factors that should be considered all across the country. Praveen Kumar Jain was ordered to pay Rs 5 crore alimony to his wife, as per the formula.

The eight factors that would be considered while deciding alimony is as follows:

Social and economic status of the husband and the wife Basic needs of the wife and child/children in the future Qualification and employment of both the individuals Assets and sources of income Standard of living of the wife while living with her in-laws Whether the wife has left her job to take care of the family Reasonable amount for legal battle for a while who is not employed What will be the financial status of the husband, his earnings, and other responsibilities along with maintenance allowance

The bench emphasised on the need to make a provision of Rs 1 crore for the maintenance and financial security of Praveen Kumar and Anju Jain’s son.

ATUL SUBHASH SUICIDE CASE

The eight-point formula was listed by the Supreme Court amid the outcry of misuse of laws, which Atul Subhash said was done by his wife Nikita to harass him and his family. Subhash who claimed his own life on December 9 left behind a 1.5-hour video and a 24-hour note levelling accusations of harassment against his wife and in-laws.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against Nikita Singhania and her family members in Bengaluru. Nikita’s brother Piyush Singhania said that they will answer all the allegations when the time comes.

Meanwhile, Subhash’s family is demanding strict action against those they claim harass him. The family has claimed that Subhash was harassed for money and was humiliated by his wife and the judge who saw over the case. They claimed that Nikita’s family demanded increasing sums for child maintenance, reaching up to Rs 1 lakh.