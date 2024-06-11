Average cost of hosting wedding in India surges 12% to Rs 28 lakhs in 2023

The average cost of hosting a wedding celebration in India surged to Rs 28 lakhs in 2023, representing a significant increase from Rs 25 lakhs in 2022. The hike indicates a substantial 12 percent growth in wedding expenditures within a span of just one year, a newly wed data survey report by WeddingWire India revealed.

According to the report, a notable 53 percent of surveyed couples reported the need to revise and augment their wedding budget at least once during the planning journey due to unforeseen expenses. This highlights the importance of financial budgeting as being an essential initial step in the wedding planning journey.

Despite the post-pandemic surge in demand for intimate celebrations, a significant 59 percent of couples opted for large weddings in 2023, the survey showed. The average guest list size stood at 326 which was a 14 percent YoY increase, with only 12 percent of the couples choosing an intimate wedding ceremony. This surpassed the average guest list sizes in the US with 115 and UK with 80, highlighting the scale of Indian weddings.

Out of the total surveyed couples, 26 percent opted to tie the knot during the winter season, leading to December emerging as the most popular wedding month. November followed closely as the second favorite month, preferred by 23 percent of couples. The choice of November can be attributed to the pleasant weather experienced in most metropolitan cities during this time along with maximum auspicious marriage dates as per Hindu calendar.

WeddingWire India, a subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, released its newly wed data survey report 2024 shedding light on the state of the Indian weddings that took place in 2023.

The survey was done with insights gathered from couples who exchanged vows during the year. The report provided a comprehensive overview of key trends and dynamics shaping the industry.