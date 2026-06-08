'Avoid travel to Iran, leave if already there': India's advisory amid fresh escalation in West Asia

India on Monday advised its citizens to avoid travel to Iran and urged those already in the country to leave by available means of transport, as Israel and Iran exchanged fresh strikes in the most serious escalation since an April ceasefire.

In an advisory, the Embassy of India in Tehran said: "In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran."

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The embassy further advised that "Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport."

The advisory came as Israel and Iran traded retaliatory attacks early Monday, raising fears of a broader regional conflict. Israel launched strikes on central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran, while Iran retaliated with waves of attacks targeting Israel.

Explosions were heard in central Israel as air defence systems attempted to intercept incoming missiles. Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had targeted two military bases in Israel as part of Operation Nasr, or "Victory," after Israel struck radar sites in three areas of Iran.

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The latest exchange marked the most serious crossfire since a ceasefire was reached on April 8 following weeks of conflict. Tensions were further heightened after Yemen's Houthi rebels fired at Israel and warned they would target Israel-affiliated ships in the Red Sea.

President Donald Trump had called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urged him not to retaliate immediately following an Iranian missile attack, The Associated Press reported.

Trump believed he had persuaded Netanyahu to delay further action. Trump later said he wanted Iran to stop firing missiles and return to negotiations. He also distanced Washington from Israeli strikes in Lebanon, saying they were not coordinated with the United States.

The renewed hostilities have raised concerns over regional stability, global energy supplies and maritime security, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments.