Mumbai remained on high alert on Sunday after one of the most intense spells of monsoon rain this season brought the city to a standstill. Several parts of the financial capital received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, leading to widespread waterlogging, transport disruptions, tree falls and flooding in low-lying areas.

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With more heavy rain on the way, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has retained its red alert for the city, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents to remain indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary.

IMD retains red alert

The IMD has warned that Mumbai is likely to witness very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places through Sunday. According to the weather office's 8 am forecast, moderate to intense rain spells are expected to continue across Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district over the next few hours, with widespread rainfall likely to persist throughout the day.

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The department has also forecast gusty winds of 55-65 kmph, which could uproot trees, damage temporary structures and worsen disruptions caused by the relentless rain. Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from vulnerable areas.

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Several locations record over 300 mm rainfall

The BMC said Mumbai witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Sunday. While the city recorded an average rainfall of over 190 mm across its three regions, many localities crossed the 200 mm mark and a few even exceeded 300 mm.

The highest rainfall of 310.6 mm was recorded at the Building Proposal Office in Vikhroli West. This was followed by 306.6 mm at the Colaba Pumping Station and 301.8 mm at Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli.

Several other parts of Mumbai also recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall. These included Colaba, Malabar Hill, Mandavi Fire Station, Memonwada Fire Station, Vikhroli Fire Station, Powai's Paspoli Municipal School, Bhandup Complex, Andheri Fire Station, Chakala Municipal School, Jogeshwari and Aarey Colony in Goregaon.

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Across the city, the average rainfall stood at 194 mm in the island city, 217 mm in the eastern suburbs and 186 mm in the western suburbs, highlighting the widespread nature of the downpour.

High tide could worsen flooding

Civic authorities have warned that flooding may intensify because the heavy rainfall is expected to coincide with high tide.

According to the BMC, a 4.19-metre high tide is expected at 3.22 pm on Sunday, followed by another 3.51-metre high tide early on Monday morning. During high tide, rainwater cannot drain efficiently into the Arabian Sea, causing water to accumulate quickly in low-lying areas and increasing the risk of severe waterlogging.

Officials have asked residents living in flood-prone localities to remain alert and follow official advisories.

BMC appeals to residents to avoid unnecessary travel

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to step outside only if it is absolutely essential. Residents have been advised to monitor official weather updates, avoid flooded roads and remain cautious as heavy rain continues.

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The civic body has also reminded citizens that its emergency helpline 1916 remains operational round the clock for assistance related to rain-related incidents.

Waterlogging, tree falls & transport disruptions

The torrential rainfall disrupted normal life across Mumbai, with several roads submerged under water and multiple incidents of tree falls, road cave-ins and house collapses reported from different parts of the city.

Although Metro and BEST bus services continued to operate on Sunday morning, Mumbai's suburban railway network witnessed delays because of the persistent rain and water accumulation along certain sections. Commuters have been advised to check service updates before travelling.

Authorities have continued to monitor vulnerable locations where flooding and infrastructure damage have been reported.

Heavy rain affects Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas

The impact of the monsoon extended beyond Mumbai, with Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Pune also experiencing heavy rainfall and flooding.

In Thane district, the Regional Disaster Management Cell received 93 complaints over the past 24 hours. These included 24 incidents of tree falls, 22 cases of falling branches, 24 complaints of waterlogging, eight compound wall collapses and one landslide. A gallery collapse in a residential building also left two people injured.

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Several low-lying areas in Thane city, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Dombivli and Navi Mumbai were inundated, leaving many residents stranded as authorities worked to clear water and restore normalcy.

The IMD has indicated that the current wet spell is far from over. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Mumbai and adjoining districts through Sunday, accompanied by strong winds and intermittent intense rain spells.

With saturated ground conditions and high tides expected during the day, authorities have warned that fresh flooding and further disruption cannot be ruled out and have urged residents to remain cautious until weather conditions improve.