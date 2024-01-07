Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Consecration ceremony to be livestreamed at Times Square

The Ram Temple's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, will be live-streamed at New York City's Times Square, claim reports.

Apart from all states of the country, the much-awaited 'Pran-Pratishtha' (consecration) of Ram Lalla will also be broadcast live at Indian embassies and consulates worldwide.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intends to televise the ceremony live at booth-level across the nation, according to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the nation. The Vedic rituals for Ram Lalla's Pran-Pratishtha will commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Modi is reportedly closely monitoring the preparations and has requested detailed information on the traditions and rules. VVIP guests from India and abroad are being invited to witness the ceremony on January 22.

The event is expected to attract around 60,000 attendees.

A 51-inch tall Krishna Shila (Shyam Varn) idol of Lord Ram has been carefully chosen for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. The idol, resplendent in Shyam Varn (dark hue), is set to be a symbol of divinity, royalty, and the pure innocence of a child.

Before undergoing the Yagopavit sanskar, the idol of Lord Ram will be showcased. The meticulously crafted idol is poised to be placed on a lotus-shaped platform within the Garbh Grah.