Ayodhya to get India's first 7-star vegetarian-only hotel

The temple town of Ayodhya, a city steeped in cultural and religious significance, is poised to receive its first seven-star hotel that caters exclusively to vegetarians. The Ram Temple will be opened in the same city on January 22.

It will feature 56 fully air-conditioned rooms, each adorned with unique décor, and will house Naivedyam, a pure vegetarian restaurant catering to the discerning palate.

Additionally, a five-star hotel will also be developed in the city by a Mumbai-based realty firm. Simultaneously, a housing project is set to be launched on the same day.

"We have received 25 proposals to set up hotels in Ayodhya....one of the proposals is to build a pure vegetarian seven-star hotel," Yogi Adityanath announced at an event.

"There was no infrastructure in Ayodhya until 2017. We tried to develop the town in recent years; all of this should have happened ten years ago, but no effort was made to establish infrastructure in Ayodhya," he added.

Meanwhile, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly acquired a plot within the luxurious enclave known as 'The Sarayu', a mere 15-minute journey from the temple. While the specifics of the land deal remain under wraps, industry insiders speculate that the 10,000 square-foot parcel may have commanded a price of approximately Rs 14.5 crore.

Moreover, plans are underway for the construction of multiple five-star hotels along the banks of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya. Approximately 110 hoteliers, both small and large, are in the process of acquiring land in the city to establish their hospitality facilities. Additionally, a solar park is currently under development in the region.

