IndiGo asks internal panel to put passenger on 'no fly list' for hitting pilot due to flight delay

Low-cost airline IndiGo has asked an internal committee to put the passenger onboard a Delhi-Goa flight, who on Sunday hit pilot while making an announcement regarding delays, on "no fly list". The airline has formed an internal committee to address the incident and the matter has been referred to the committee, as per a company statement.

The incident became public knowledge when a short video featuring the passenger in question beat up the pilot of an IndiGo flight when he was making an announcement regarding delays went viral. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday at around 1 pm.

"On January 14, 2024, during the announcement of a flight delay by the first officer of flight 6E2175, a passenger assaulted the first officer. As per protocol, the passenger was declared unruly and handed over to the local law enforcement agencies for further action. The incident is being referred to the independent internal committee for appropriate action and inclusion of the passenger on the 'no-fly list' as laid down in regulatory guidelines," the airline said in a statement.

The airline has also filed a complaint against the passenger with the Delhi Police as well as the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. The passenger has been identified as Sahil Kataria, according to government sources.

The airport authorities said that they will take appropriate legal action against the passenger. They also said that an investigation into the case is currently underway. In the now-viral video, the passenger can be seen running towards the pilot and physically assaulting him.

A flight attendant tries to intervene and diffuse the situation and can be heard saying, "Sir, you cannot do this." Another man tries to pull the passenger away the situation. Some passengers on the flight went onto justify the man's actions and blamed the airline for delays. The captain reportedly announced that the flight was delayed by "13 hours."

The incident came amid a spate of complaints regarding flight cancellations, unreasonable delays and not meeting standards against the airline. Bollywood actor Radhika Apte, known for her performance in Andhadhun and Sacred Games, shared her experience with the airline.

Apte said in an Instagram post that she and her co-passengers were locked at the aerobridge at Mumbai airport for many hours. She added that the staff were clueless and all the passengers, including the babies and the elderly, were also deprived of facilities like food and bathroom.

