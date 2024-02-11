‘Baat khandan tak pahunchi hai to…’: Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at Yogi Adityanath, latter chuckles

In an exchange within the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, delivered a veiled jibe that prompted laughter from the House, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The remark came during a session where CM Adityanath had previously mentioned Akhilesh Yadav's uncle, Shivpal Yadav, in the context of the Budget discussions. This light-hearted moment unfolded amidst the serious business of legislative proceedings on February 10.

"Baat khandan tak pahunchi hai to khandan badhane ke liye bhi kuchh karna chahiye. Jahan tak baat pahunchani hai, pahunch chuki hai (If the matter has reached the family, then something should be done to expand the family. As far as the matter needs to reach, it has already reached)," Akhilesh was seen saying in the video that went viral on social media.

The banter between the two political figures didn't end there. Yogi Adityanath took a sarcastic swipe at Akhilesh Yadav by commenting on his travel preferences. He quipped, "You do not want to go to Ayodhya; you often go to Britain. You also know who books the tickets." This statement led to an unexpected reaction as it made Akhilesh Yadav laugh.

Akhilesh Yadav then took aim at the Uttar Pradesh government's "big Budget," emphasizing that its significance diminishes if the state authorities opt for clandestine spending.



"The government does not provide information about how much has been spent of the amount allocated," the former Chief Minister said.

Additionally, Akhilesh Yadav criticised Yogi Adityanath for his previous statement asserting that the state had lost its identity during the rule of the Samajwadi Party.

"The government is saying that earlier there was an identity crisis in Uttar Pradesh, I don't know why it is said so. Uttar Pradesh, which has given the maximum number of prime ministers to the country, every standard of the country is directly related to Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"If anyone is creating an identity crisis for Uttar Pradesh, it is your government. You had said that you would build an expressway to connect Jhansi to Delhi, why have you not been able to build it till now? Why couldn't the metro be built?" he asked.

