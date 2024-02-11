Acharya Pramod Krishnam's stunning claim: 'Priyanka Gandhi is being disrespected, why is she not part of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra?'

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday claimed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was being disrespected in the party and said someone should ask her why she was not part of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra. He said when Congress appointed her as general secretary, she was not given any portfolio. He said this never happened in the Congress' history and that Priyanka was not happy with this.

"The question is who is giving instructions to disrespect them because our president (Mallikarjun Kharge) is just a rubber stamp," Krishnam said during a press conference. He also said that Sachin Pilot has also been disrespected a lot in the party and like Lord Shiv, he is gulping the poison.

Krishnam was expelled from the party on Saturday for "public statements against the party". "Taking into consideration the complaints of indiscipline and repeated public statements against the party, the Congress President has approved the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party immediately for a period of six years," the official statement read.

The expulsion came just days after Krishnam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to invited him to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham to be held on February 19.

Today, Krishnam "thanked the party for relieving" him, adding that he will "stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi all my life". "Today at this age, I am taking this resolution that I will stand with Narendra Modi all my life," he told the news agency ANI. "I came to know yesterday that Congress has issued a letter stating that, due to anti-party activities, I have been expelled from the party for six years. I want to thank the Congress for relieving me from the party."

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal should tell which activities are anti-party? Is taking Lord Ram's name anti-party? Is going to Ayodhya anti-party?" he questioned.

"There were many decisions taken by the Congress party that I did not agree with, like opposing the abrogation of Article 370. Congress should not have opposed this. It should not have supported DMK leaders when they compared Sanatana Dharma with dengue and malaria," Krishnam added.