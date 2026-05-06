Back to Writers' Buildings? BJP may move CM office from Nabanna

After its historic win in West Bengal, all eyes are on the BJP's choice of chief minister. Even before a name is finalised, discussions have begun on whether the new chief minister will operate from Nabanna or shift back to the Writers' Buildings - a historic seat of power in Bengal

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The BJP is keen to run the government from Writers' Buildings, citing its historical and symbolic significance, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Writers' Buildings, built in 1777 as offices for East India Company clerks, served as the seat of the West Bengal government for decades until October 2013. Two years after Mamata Banerjee came to power, she moved the secretariat to Nabanna in Howrah.

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The proposed shift is both symbolic and political. A party leader said when the secretariat was moved out of Writers' Buildings, "many people in Bengal felt hurt". "It was a tradition to govern the state from this iconic complex. We want to connect with that sentiment. That is why we want to run the government from Writers’ Buildings," the leader was quoted as saying.

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'Will run the govt from Writers' Buildings'

BJP's Bengal President Samik Bhattacharya reiterated the position, saying the party had consistently backed the move. "We have been saying since 2021 that we will run the government from Writers' Buildings. I announced this during the election campaign this year as well. But the final decision will be taken by the new chief minister of our party," he said.

However, officials reportedly indicated that an immediate shift may not be feasible. The officials from the Public Works Department said that only blocks 1 and 2 could be made operational in the short term, and even those currently house engineering offices that would need relocation.

The chief minister's office cannot be set up in these blocks due to security protocols, a PWD official told The Telegraph. The original office space in the main block is still under renovation and may not be ready for at least six months.

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Before restoration began, Writers' Buildings had around 3 lakh sq ft of workspace. After the demolition of two blocks, about 2.5 lakh sq ft remains, which could accommodate eight to ten departments.

Writers' Buildings: A historic secretariat complex

Writers' Buildings is the historic secretariat complex of the West Bengal government in Kolkata, originally built in 1777 for East India Company clerks. Spread over an original leased area of 16 bigha 17 kotha 8 chattak, the complex has a present built-up area of about 5.5 lakh sq ft.

Before operations were shifted out, it housed 34 departments and offices and accommodated nearly 6,000 employees, functioning as a self-contained administrative hub.

Timeline

•1777: The Writers' Building was constructed by Thomas Lyon to accommodate the junior servants of the East India Company. The main block was completed in 1780.

•1800: Fort William College moved to Writers Buildings to train writers in oriental languages. Accordingly, structural changes were made to accommodate student hostels, exam halls, lecture halls, library etc.

•1821: A 128 ft-long verandah with Ionic style columns, each 32 ft high, was added on the first and second floors.

Writers Building was the first three-storied building in Calcutta.

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•1830: College moved out of the Writers' Building turned into private living quarters, godown, shops, etc.

•1871-74: East India Railway Company occupied the building.

•1877-82: Ashley Eden, lieutenant-governor of Bengal, relocated principal offices from Sudder Street to Writers' Buildings.

•1879-1906: Two new blocks (Block 3, 4) were added. Changes were made to give a Greco-Roman look in

elevation.

•1945-47: Due to the requirements of a huge space block A, B, C, D, were constructed.

•Post Independence: Block E, F were added in the 1950s, and Block G was added in the 1970s.