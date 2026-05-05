‘India is lucky to have him’: Trump congratulates PM Modi as BJP secures landmark win in Bengal

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, after the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a landmark victory in West Bengal, calling it a “historic” and “decisive” result and saying India is lucky to have him as its leader.

White House message after landmark result

Advertisement

Related Articles

The message from the White House came after the BJP won West Bengal for the first time, ending the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee and marking a major political shift.

Don't Miss: US govt could review AI models before public release amid Mythos concerns

“Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader. The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said.

BJP ends TMC’s 15-year rule

The BJP’s victory marks the first time the party has taken control of West Bengal, a politically significant state long dominated by the Trinamool Congress. The outcome brings an end to Banerjee’s 15-year hold on power and is being seen as a major political gain for Modi, strengthening his position midway through his third term.

Advertisement

Addressing supporters in New Delhi, PM Modi said, “A new chapter has been added to Bengal’s destiny. People’s power has prevailed and BJP’s politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal.”

A major political breakthrough

For years, West Bengal remained one of the few regions where the BJP struggled to establish dominance, even as it expanded rapidly across other parts of India. With over 10 crore people, the state’s electorate is larger than many countries, making the result far more than a routine state election.

The victory is being seen as one of the most significant breakthroughs of Modi’s political journey, completing the party’s expansion into eastern India.

How BJP built momentum

Advertisement

Analysts see the result as the culmination of a long political build-up rather than a sudden shift. The BJP had already established itself as a major force in Bengal over successive elections, consistently polling close to 40 percent of the vote before crossing the winning mark this time. Despite lacking the deep grassroots machinery traditionally seen in Bengal politics, the party managed to expand its support base beyond organisational limits.

Shift in voting patterns

The result also points to changes in voter behaviour. For years, the Trinamool Congress relied on a strong coalition of women, minority voters and sections of the Hindu electorate. This time, the BJP mounted a direct challenge through welfare promises and a sharper political pitch, consolidating support across segments. Analysts say a mix of anti-incumbency, welfare fatigue and consolidation of votes contributed to the outcome.

Part of a wider political churn

The Bengal result comes amid wider political churn across states. While the BJP held on to Assam and Puducherry, other states saw dramatic shifts, with regional and opposition forces making gains. Yet, the Bengal verdict stands out for its scale and impact, signalling a major realignment in Indian politics.

Banerjee questions process

Advertisement

Banerjee, who lost her seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has questioned the election process and the role of the Election Commission. She has alleged irregularities and maintained that the result does not reflect a fair mandate.

The BJP, however, has framed the outcome as a decisive rejection of the Trinamool Congress, pointing to voter anger over governance and law and order.