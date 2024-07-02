'Balak scored 99 out of 543 seats': PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by telling a story in which he mentioned that "Balak got 99 out of 543 seats instead of 99 out of 100." He said that the child first realised that he scored 99 out of 100 marks but he was shocked to know that he has just got 99 out of 543 marks.

Modi was indirectly taking a jibe at Congress or INDIA bloc's performance in Lok Sabha elections where it managed to pull off 99 seats.

The PM said that Congress should have reflected on their loss, but instead, they are claiming they won the elections. Modi criticized Congress, saying the party only won seats because of its allies.

"Congress and its ecosystem trying to impress upon people that they have defeated us. It has become parasitic party after 2014 and eats up the votes of its allies," he said.