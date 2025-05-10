‘Ball is in their court’: Pak foreign minister says they’ll stop if India halts strikes

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said Islamabad is open to de-escalation—but only if India halts its military strikes, putting the onus on New Delhi amid the worst cross-border violence in years.

“If they stop here, we will also consider stopping,” Dar told Geo News, adding that he conveyed the same message to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “The ball is in India’s court,” he said, according to a report by Sky News, referencing his conversation with Rubio just two hours after India had spoken to Washington.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The comments came as both nations confirmed fresh military action on Saturday, deepening a crisis triggered by a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam last month, which India blames on Pakistan-based terror outfits.

India said its strikes were a measured response to missile attacks launched by Pakistan early Saturday, targeting several Indian air bases in Punjab. Pakistan claimed it intercepted most of the missiles and launched retaliatory strikes against Indian military infrastructure.

At a press briefing in New Delhi, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India had responded only after “provocation” and rejected Pakistan’s claims of heavy damage inflicted on Indian installations as “false.”

Col. Sofiya Qureshi said Pakistani attacks extended beyond military targets, hitting health facilities and schools in Kashmir. “A befitting reply has been given,” she said.

Advertisement

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh emphasized India’s commitment to non-escalation, but warned that Pakistani troops were mobilizing towards forward areas, indicating “offensive intent.”

India said its military action targeted radar sites, weapon storage areas, and command centres to minimize collateral damage.