India shoots down Pakistani kamikaze drones over Amritsar, blasts heard in Srinagar

The Indian Army’s Air Defence (AAD) units intercepted and destroyed multiple Pakistani kamikaze drones over Amritsar early Saturday. Around 5 AM, Pakistan launched multiple Byker YIHA III drones across the International Border toward Punjab, attempting to target civilian areas, sources said.

"Using quick-reaction air-defence guns positioned in depth along the border belt, AAD gunners brought down the drones in mid-air, ensuring that no debris fell on civilian property and that no casualties were sustained," sources said.

Initial analysis suggested the drones were loaded with high-explosive payloads, aiming to maximise damage — a move India described as a continued provocation from Pakistan.

The tension intensified further when multiple explosions were heard in Srinagar, including two loud blasts near the airport around 11:45 AM, officials said. Earlier in the morning, similar explosions were heard near vital installations in the city. Sirens blared in several areas, and power was snapped in parts of the valley. Authorities have not yet confirmed casualties or the source of the blasts.

Earlier today, the MEA informed that Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on Indian military sites across the western border. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi confirmed Pakistan’s use of drones, loitering munitions, long-range weapons, and fighter jets, saying India had foiled infiltration attempts at more than 26 locations.

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, denying Pakistan’s claims of hitting Indian S-400 systems or airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated, “It is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocation and escalation. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion.”

