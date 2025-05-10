'They even attacked a school': Pakistan attacked health facilities, school during its 26-point air infiltration- MoD

Pakistan launched a wave of coordinated aerial attacks across India’s western front, targeting military bases and civilian infrastructure, a senior Indian Army officer said on Saturday. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, addressing the media in a press briefing on Operation Sindoor, detailed how drones, fighter jets, and long-range missiles were used to strike Indian assets.

“The Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders,” Colonel Qureshi said. She noted that the offensive included drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets aimed at India’s military positions.

“India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda,” she added.

According to Qureshi, the most intense moment came when “they used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base.” Beyond military targets, she said Pakistan struck softer sites too: “They even attacked health facilities and school.”

In response, India targeted terror launch pads and military posts in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, specifically in Neelam Valley and Sialkot, which were being used to fire drones at Indian positions. Pakistan retaliated with a long-range missile aimed at an Indian site, but it was intercepted and destroyed by Indian Air Defence Systems.

The government further said that the Indian armed forces carried out precision attacks only on military targets in Pakistan. India also accused Pakistan of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Early Saturday morning, India struck 3 high-value air bases in Pakistan -- Noor Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Shorkot in retaliation for weeks of ceasefire violations and the Pahalgam terror attacks. While Nur Khan air base is located just 10 km from Islamabad and is adjacent to Pakistan's military GHQ, Murid is a drone warfare hub. Rafiqui, on the other hand, houses JF-17 and Mirage squadrons of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).