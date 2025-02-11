'Ban India's Got Latent show, it has crossed...': All Indian Cine Workers Association writes to Centre

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a ban on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent and legal action against its creators. The association called the show’s content “objectionable and offensive,” accusing its creators of promoting toxic ideas that harm Indian cultural values.

“AICWA strongly condemns the objectionable and offensive content being promoted on India’s Got Latent,” the association said in a letter signed by its president, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta. The show, hosted by Samay Raina and judged by Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Jasprit Singh, Ashish, and others, “has crossed all ethical and moral boundaries by using extremely derogatory language, including remarks against parents and family values, which is absolutely unacceptable in any civilized society,” it added.

The association criticized the creators for exploiting controversy to gain fame. “This so-called ‘talent show’ is a cheap money-making scheme disguised as stand-up comedy. These self-proclaimed comedians use offensive content to manipulate views and increase YouTube subscribers,” the letter said.

AICWA has banned all individuals associated with India’s Got Latent from working in the Indian film industry and urged production houses to blacklist them. However, the association insisted that stricter measures are needed to prevent further damage.

Among its demands, AICWA called for the permanent shutdown of India’s Got Latent, accountability for YouTube India, and stricter censorship laws for digital content. “A criminal FIR should be registered against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Jasprit Singh, Ashish, and all others involved in this show,” it said.

The controversy began when influencer Ranveer Allahbadia made an offensive remark during the show, which led to widespread criticism and a police complaint. Although Allahbadia apologized and admitted his lapse in judgment, the backlash has continued. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also weighed in, stating that freedom of speech has limits and action must be taken when those boundaries are crossed.

AICWA concluded its letter by urging the ministries to act swiftly. “This is not just about stand-up comedy; it’s about protecting India’s cultural integrity and preventing the exploitation of digital platforms for personal gain.”

