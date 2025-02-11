'Poora internet phat jaayega': Amid Ranveer Allahbadia row, Samay Raina's old audio clip goes viral

As the controversy around YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, the comedian's old voice note on the purpose of comedy has gone viral on social media. In this voice note, Raina is replying to one of his follower's Instagram Stories.

"Agar koi aakar porn shoot karega toh maja aaega. Maa kasam internet phat jaayega so that would be epic (First of all, if someone wants to come on show and do a porn shoot. If you know anyone like this, please send them. It will be so much fun. The whole Internet is going to burst so that would be epic)," he can be heard saying in the video.

According to Raina, the purpose of comedy is not to give a moral science lecture. "Comedy has no responsibility. Comedy is comedy. Comedy is to take you away from the reality and make you have fun." He said that comedy won't be entertaining if one gives them moral lectures.

Raina further mentioned that everyone has different topics that make them uncomfortable such as death, children, abortion, and depression.

"But, if we fulfill one request, we will have to accommodate all. In that case, ChatGPT se kara lo comedy (let ChatGPT entertain you). The point is there'll be comedy on everything and on every topic." He said that the purpose of comedy is not to make viewers better as people or to make them wiser.

"Comedy is entertainment, having fun. We all laugh, and then we all die. That’s all, my brother,” Raina said towards the end.

Meanwhile, YouTube on Tuesday removed the latest episode of India's Got Latent after Government of India orders. The show became controversy's favourite child after obscene discussions by the panelists.

Allahbadia asked a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Similarly, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid made comments on women's private parts.

The Parliamentary panel on Information Technology is likely to issue a summon to Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps over his remarks on the show. Several MPs have complained and FIRs have been filed against comedian Samay Raina over the episode.