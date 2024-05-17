Bangalore bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Delhi due to suspected AC unit fire

An Air India flight traveling from Delhi to Bangalore was forced to return to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi on Friday evening after a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit. The plane, identified as flight AI807, departed Delhi at approximately 5:20 pm and carried 175 passengers.

Reports of a fire arose roughly 30 minutes into the flight. This prompted air traffic control to declare a full emergency at 5:52 pm. The pilot responded swiftly and initiated a safe return to Delhi, prioritizing the safety of all onboard.

The aircraft touched down successfully at the Delhi airport by 6:38 pm. Firefighting crews were on standby and immediately extinguished the fire upon landing. Thankfully, no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

“Air India flight AI807 flying Delhi to Bengaluru air returned to Delhi this evening after a fire warning from its auxiliary power unit. After the pilots exercised the necessary protocols, the aircraft made an uneventful landing and all passengers and crew deplaned at the aerobridge safely. Air India accords top priority to the safety and well-being of its passengers. Our colleagues on the ground have made alternative arrangements for guests to proceed back to their destination at the earliest,” said an Air India spokesperson.

This is the second Air India incident today. Earlier, a Delhi-bound Air India flight was canceled after hitting a luggage tractor trolley while taxiing for departure at Pune airport. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Thursday.