Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Italian defense minister Guido Crosetto was stuck in Dubai with his family on Saturday as flights were suspended after US and Israeli attacks on Iran, a source close to the ministry told Reuters.

The minister left Rome on Friday evening aboard a civilian flight to join his family, already in Dubai on holiday. He was scheduled to return to Italy on Friday 28 afternoon. The Italian carrier ITA Airways said it had suspended flights to and from Dubai until March 1.

Israel said that over 200 fighters jets participated in the attacks on Iran. The attack struck some 500 targets that included air defenses and missile launchers.The Israeli military said it was the largest “military flyover” in its air force’s history.

Surface-to-air missile launcher in Tehran struck: pic.twitter.com/PEd3wzdc1d — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 15, 2025

Israel’s energy ministry has directed a temporary shutdown of sections of the country’s natural gas infrastructure as Iran steps up retaliation following the US-Israeli strikes.

Dubai has suspended all flight operations at Dubai International Airport until further notice, reported Reuters quoting the Dubai Media Office.

The Ministry of Transport (@MOTQatar) has called on all individual and corporate owners of marine vessels to temporarily suspend maritime navigation as part of precautionary measures implemented by Qatar, in light of recent regional developments.

Israeli officials told media that top Iranian regime and military leaders, including Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and president Masoud Pezeshkian, were targeted in the attacks.