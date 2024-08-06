Bangladesh crisis: Parliament dissolved, Khaleda Zia released - key updates from Dhaka

A day after Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as Prime Minister, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament formed after the January 7 national election. "The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staffs of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society, and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," said Bangabhaban, the official residence of Bangladesh President.

Hours after Hasina left the troubled country, Bangladesh's army chief announced that an interim government would be formed. While the details of the composition of the government are yet to come out, a student body has announced that Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government.

Meanwhile, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, the arch-rival of Hasina, has been released from the jail. Zia, the former premier, was under house arrest after being convicted in several cases. The BNP chief was released following a meeting between the President, the chiefs of the three services, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society, and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year, The Daily Star reported on Tuesday.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for posts, telecommunications and Information Technology of the ousted Awami League government, was detained at Dhaka airport. He was reportedly attempting to flee to New Delhi. An official at the airport said he had been detained by staff and workers.



