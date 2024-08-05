Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina heading to West Bengal: Report

Facing massive mass protests for days, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fled Dhaka and is reportedly heading to West Bengal, Dhaka Tribune reported on Monday. Ahead of her departure, Hasina reportedly intended to record a speech but did not get the opportunity to do so. Hasina departed from Bangabhaban at around 2:30 pm on a military helicopter, accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana for a "safer place".

"She and her sister have left Gono Bhaban (the premier's official residence) for a safer place," the source told AFP. "She wanted to record a speech. But she could not get an opportunity to do that."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman will address the nation at around 4:00 pm, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Earlier today, protesters opened the gates of the Gono Bhaban and entered the premises of the Prime Minister's residence around 3:00 pm. Videos of protesters storming Gono Bhaban, overturning furniture, smashing glass doors, and taking away different items have gone viral on social media.

The unsettling development comes just a day after nearly 100 people, including 14 policemen, were killed and hundreds injured on Sunday in fierce clashes between protesters demanding Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of Bangladesh. The clashes forced authorities to cut off mobile internet and enforce a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period.

The clashes broke out Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of the government's resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

At least 98 people have been killed in clashes, shootings and counter-chases across the country surrounding the non-cooperation program, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported. According to the police headquarters, 14 policemen had been killed across the country.

The fresh round of clashes erupted days after over 200 people were killed in violent clashes between the police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. Since then, more than 11,000 people have been arrested.

The authorities claimed that Sunday's protests were joined by unidentified people and activists of rightwing Islami Shashontantra Andolon, which erected barricades on several major highways and within the capital city. The protesters attacked the police stations and boxes, ruling party offices and residences of their leaders and burnt several vehicles.

The situation prompted authorities to order a curfew in major cities and small towns across Bangladesh for an indefinite period from 6 PM Sunday, mobilising troops, paramilitary border guards BGB, and the elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion alongside police. The government ordered the shutdown of Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. The mobile operators were ordered to shut down 4G mobile internet.

(With inputs from PTI)